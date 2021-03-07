Biden Signs Executive Order To ‘Provide Voting Access’ To Citizens In Federal Custody

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Sunday that includes a provision to “provide voting access” to U.S. citizens in federal custody.

“The order will promote voting access and allow all eligible Americans to participate in our democracy,” a release from the White House said.

The order directs all federal agencies to propose a “strategic plan” on how to improve voter registration and participation. All plans are required to be submitted within 200 days to the president. (RELATED: The House Passed H.R. 1 – Here’s What’s In It)

The order will also “provide voting access and education to citizens in federal custody,” a release from the White House said.

Additionally, the executive order will modernize Vote.gov, make recommendations to improve voting access to people with disabilities and those in the military, according to Politico. It also requires federal agencies to notify states about the ways in which they can do more to increase voter registration.

“Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have that vote counted,” Biden said Sunday before signing the order, USA Today reported. “If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide. Let the people vote.”

The order was signed on the 56th anniversary of the Selma-to-Montgomery civil right march, the White House noted.

“The legacy of the march in Selma is that while nothing can stop a free people from exercising their most sacred power as a citizen, there are those who will do everything they can to take that power away,” Biden said in pre-taped remarks, according to Politico.