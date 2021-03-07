Duke’s March Madness Hopes Are Officially Dead

It looks like Duke will miss the NCAA tournament for the first time in decades.

In order to have any hope of punching a ticket to March Madness, the Blue Devils had to beat UNC during their Saturday night matchup. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead, Duke was boat raced right off of the court by the Tar Heels to the tune of 91-73, and their dreams of playing for a national title are now officially cooked.

Now, the only way for Duke to play in March Madness is to win the ACC tournament. There’s a better chance I find a suitcase with a million dollars in it than that happening.

That means Duke will miss the tournament for the first time since the 1994-1995 season, which Coach K infamously stepped away from.

You’ll have to excuse me if I don’t spend much time shedding tears for Duke’s situation. After they stole a ring off of my finger in 2015, I’m not exactly heartbroken at their misfortune.

Better luck next year, Duke! Have fun watching from your couch!