Gardner Minshew Shares Majestic Mullet Photos

Gardner Minshew is already in midseason form on social media.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback is rocking a mullet and mustache for the ages and showcased his look Sunday on Instagram.

He captioned the post with the Invictus poem, “It matters not how strait the gate, How charged with punishments the scroll, I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.”

I have no idea what the future holds with Minshew seeing as how Trevor Lawrence is coming to town, but the dude is a content machine.

In a world that is lacking authenticity, Minshew knows who he is and fully embraces it. How many other guys in the NFL are like this on social media?

I’m not sure I can think of anyone else.

For the sake of the content, I hope Minshew gets cut loose by the Jags so that he can become a starting quarterback somewhere else in the league.

The dude is just too damn funny and awesome to be a backup. Free Minshew!

Never change, Minshew! Never change!