Houston Beats Memphis On Incredible Buzzer Beater

Houston beat Memphis in dramatic fashion Sunday afternoon.

With the game tied 64-64 with 1.7 seconds remaining on the clock, the Cougars inbounded the ball and Tramon Mark heaved one from just ahead of half court for the win.

Watch the awesome moment unfold below.

Welcome to March, my friends! This is what it’s all about. The regular season is winding down, we’re all geared up for March Madness and Houston just gave us one of the best finishes of the year.

This is what the sport is all about! This is why we play the game!

You can even hear “THAT’S GAME!” Incredible. https://t.co/RiM6sxSSEq — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 7, 2021

I don’t even care about either of these teams at all. I don’t care one bit. I’m just here for the adrenaline rush, and the Cougars just gave us one in spades.

What an absolutely awesome shot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Men’s Basketball (@uhcougarmbk)

Props to Houston on the awesome win!