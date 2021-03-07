Jake Tapper Presses Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves On Whether 2020 Election Was ‘Free And Fair’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper pressed Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on whether the 2020 presidential election was “free and fair” during a Sunday morning “State of the Union” interview.

Calling former President Donald Trump’s contention that the election was stolen a “false and dangerous lie,” Tapper asked Reeves if he considers President Joe Biden the “legitimate, lawfully elected president of the United States.”

WATCH:

“President Biden is the president of the United States,” Reeves responded.

“But was he legitimately and lawfully elected?” Tapper pressed.

After expressing concern about mail-in voting and telling Tapper the practice isn’t allowed in Mississippi because of “opportunities for fraud and other things,” Reeves called Biden the “duly-elected president.”

“I hear you saying Joe Biden is the president. I do not hear you saying he was legitimately elected,” Tapper said. “This is a dangerous conspiracy theory that tens of millions of people believe and inspired a domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol. Yes or no. Do you accept that the 2020 presidential election was free and fair? Obviously, every election has some questions, but I’m talking about free and fair legitimately elected Joe Biden. Yes or no?”

“As you said, every election has some questions and this one was no different,” said Reeves before again calling Biden the “duly elected president of the United States.” (RELATED: Poll: Two-Thirds Of Republicans Believe Voter Fraud Helped Biden Win)

“That doesn’t mean that we don’t have bad laws on the books in other states,” the governor continued. “It’s just a fact.”