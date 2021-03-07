Sen. John Barrasso Breaks With Trump, Endorses Sen. Lisa Murkowski And Rep. Liz Cheney For Reelection

Republican Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso broke with former President Donald Trump on Sunday by endorsing Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney for reelection.

During an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” host Chuck Todd asked Barrasso if he supported reelecting both Murkowski and Cheney considering Trump’s criticism of the two, and his vows to campaign against Murkowski in Alaska. (RELATED: Rep. Chip Roy: Liz Cheney ‘Forfeited Her Right’ To Remain In House Leadership After ‘Unfortunate’ Remarks)

“A couple of things. One is, President Trump has already endorsed a number of senators who are running again for reelection. That is helpful. The president’s endorsement matters,” Barrasso responded. “In terms of Alaska, I want to always make sure we nominate somebody who can win in November. Lisa Murkowski knows Alaska better than anybody, and she’s an incredible fighter for American energy.”

He went on to say that Murkowski hasn’t yet said if she’s going to run when she is up for reelection in 2022, but that he is “going to support her” if she does.

“With regard to Liz Cheney in Wyoming, we worked closely together fighting the Biden administration,” Barrasso continued. “This is an administration which policies on energy are devastating Wyoming and our economy … gas prices are up 60 cents a gallon already since the beginning of the year. We need to work together every day. So I support her.”

He concluded by saying that he “disagreed with her completely” over Trump’s impeachment and that they voted differently on the issue.

Trump said Saturday that he would not be endorsing Murkowski “under any circumstances” and that he would be in Alaska to campaign against her next year. This comes following Murkowski’s vote, along with six other Republican senators, to convict Trump in his February Senate impeachment trial.

Cheney, also a frequent Trump target, voted with nine other House Republicans to impeach the former president in January. She has since stated that Trump should not play “a role in the future of the party or the country.”