Massive Fight Breaks Out In Absurd Viral Video

Video of a massive brawl is making the rounds on Twitter, and this one needs to be seen to be believed.

In a video tweeted by @gendenslow, a bunch of women and a man are engaged in an all-out melee in a shop, and the video is simply mind-boggling. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Give it a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

A whole fight just happened at bath & body works ???????????????????? I’m dying pic.twitter.com/ocumzj8G9f — Genevieve (@gendenslow) March 6, 2021

Folks, I think it’s safe to say that’s one of the most unreal videos that we’ve ever seen when it comes to fights. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

What the hell started that situation? It seriously looked like it was employees vs. customers. The one woman was getting tossed around like a rag doll on the ground! (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She was getting pulverized! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

If I’ve said it once, then I’ve said it a million times. If you find yourself fighting as a full-grown adult, then you’re a moron.

People who get into physical altercations as grown adults need to be institutionalized because something is clearly wrong with them.

It’s just not normal behavior. Do better. Do much better.

H/T: Barstool Sports