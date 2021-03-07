‘Special Counsel And Two Impeachments’: Chris Wallace Tells Juan Williams He Can’t Say Donald Trump ‘Went Uninvestigated’

“Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace pushed back on Juan Williams, saying it wasn’t fair to suggest that former President Donald Trump had not been investigated.

Williams joined Wallace to discuss the accusations against Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and he turned the topic to Trump. (RELATED: ‘He Hid The Body Count For Money’: Fox Panel Flames Gov. Cuomo Over Nursing Home Deaths)

Wallace began the segment by asking about Cuomo and whether or not there was path forward for him to either run for a fourth term as governor or even finish the remainder of his term as people from both parties have called for his impeachment or resignation.

“They say liberals were far too slow to recognize that Cuomo made a serious mistake when he issued this directive that seniors who were in nursing — or were in hospitals should be sent back to nursing homes and then there’s the whole question of cooking the books and they also note the fact that, it wasn’t so long ago that liberals were saying, you know, if a woman accuser comes forward — they certainly said this about Brett Kavanaugh — she must be believed,” Wallace said. “Now they’re a little slower to say that, they be a lot slower, when it comes to Andrew Cuomo.”

Williams first argued that, while Cuomo’s decision with regard to nursing homes in his state had likely resulted in a larger number of deaths, he didn’t believe Cuomo had actually done anything illegal.

“I think that’s just bad decision-making. I don’t know that there’s anything illegal and clearly people died and there’s a terrible price for all families who lost a loved one to pay, but it was a decision,” Williams said. “I’m still curious to what exactly anyone could say that was done illegally.”

Williams then pivoted to argue there was a stronger case against Cuomo with regard to accusations of sexual harassment, noting that there were bipartisan calls for an independent investigation into the governor’s behavior.

“You’re seeing a lot of Democrats who I think are resistant to the idea of a fourth term for Governor Cuomo and who see him as a bully and who has run them over,” Williams said, adding, “I also would say I don’t see any independent investigation of Donald Trump and he faced far more serious charges of sexual assault, you know, even more than that, and I don’t see those kinds of calls coming from Republicans.”

“Well, yes, but on the other hand, I don’t know we could say that Donald Trump went uninvestigated over the course over his four years in the presidency between the special counsel and two impeachments, anyway,” Wallace pushed back before moving on to the next topic.