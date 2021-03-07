Wisconsin Will Start Spring Football Practice March 30

Wisconsin will start spring football in a few weeks.

According to USA Today, the athletic department recently announced that the Badgers will start spring practice March 30, which is a Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Okay, we’re just a few weeks out, folks! Spring practice getting underway is the first true sign of the next football season starting.

It’s the first step towards a Big 10 conference title and a spot in the playoffs. As I’ve said many times, championships are truly won in spring and fall camp.

What the fans see on the field on Saturdays in the fall represents just a small part of all the work that goes into winning a title.

Spring football is where the dust gets shaken off, the depth chart starts to come together and we find out which new players are the real deal.

This spring, we also need Graham Mertz to take another step forward. He showed so much potential in 2020, but there were also some serious struggles along the way.

If the young passer can take an extra step this offseason, then I think we’re going to be in a great place.

No matter what, I’m pumped to get some football underway, and I hope you’re all as excited as I am.