HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Loses A Tough Game To Iowa 77-73

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped a tough game Sunday afternoon to Iowa 77-73.

Entering the game, I said beating Iowa was our last shot at a major win during the regular season. Unfortunately, it just didn’t happen, and the Badgers are now 16-11. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Honestly, I thought I’d be more upset, but I’m really not. The Badgers left it all out on the court today, and we just didn’t win.

Iowa got the best of us, but we went punch for punch with one of the top teams in America. If we play like we did today in the tournament, then we still might have a shot at making a run.

Micah Potter is HEATING UP! ???? Team-high 10 points for @BigJam_23 (2-3 3FG). Badgers fighting early. IOWA 31, WIS 24 | 2:29 1Hpic.twitter.com/dVhXzvK92K — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 7, 2021

There is no such thing as a moral victory in sports. Anyone who says that is a loser. However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t find positives in a loss.

We lost today, but we showed flashes of what we can be at our best.

He gets the bucket. And then he leaves his feet for the steal.@braddavi34 // @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/VqQKNQLcYw — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) March 7, 2021

Now, it’s time to gear up and make a run in the B1G tournament. It’s been a very tough year for Wisconsin, but we can still make some noise. I damn sure hope we do.