More Americans Now Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Than Have Been Confirmed Infected

More Americans have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 than have tested positive for the virus itself.

The United States recently surpassed 30 million people who have gotten two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to The Washington Post. By comparison, 28.7 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the U.S. since the pandemic began, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data.

The long-awaited guidance comes as more U.S. adults are getting vaccinated. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine. The CDC says about 30 million Americans have been fully vaccinated so far. https://t.co/ZS0WDeEaQH — The Associated Press (@AP) March 8, 2021

Nearly 59 million people have received at least one vaccine dose, and more than 116 million total doses have been distributed. All three vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. have proven overwhelmingly effective at preventing serious cases of the virus, and they are thought to drastically reduce chances of transmitting the virus as well.

While the U.S. has almost 29 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, some experts say the true number could be much higher. One study found the number of mild and asymptomatic cases that did not result in positive tests may be eight or nine times as high as the number of confirmed cases.

The seven-day average for vaccine doses given per day recently pushed past 2 million, according to the Post, and President Joe Biden said that the U.S. should have enough vaccine doses available for all American adults by the end of May. Some experts have predicted the country will reach herd immunity by the summer, if not sooner.