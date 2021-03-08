Publisher Stops Promotion Of Andrew Cuomo’s COVID ‘Leadership’ Book Amid Nursing Home, Sexual Misconduct Scandals

The publisher of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s book on leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic has stopped all promotion of the book, the New York Times reported Monday.

Cu0mo published the book, titled “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic,” in late 2020. A representative for the book’s publisher, Crown Publishing Group, told NYT that it had no plans to promote or reprint Cuomo’s book due to the ongoing scandals, primarily his administration’s coverup of nursing home deaths. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: New York Admits Knowingly Undercounting Nursing Home Deaths After Quietly Changing Reporting Rules)

Cuomo’s administration has come under withering fire for concealing the true number of nursing home residents in his state who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving out those who died after being transferred to hospitals.

While the publishers specifically cited Cuomo’s nursing home scandal, he’s also being accused of sexual harassment and other sexual misconduct by five different women. They accuse him of misconduct ranging from inappropriate touching to demeaning sexual advances and comments.

Cuomo is now facing investigations into his sexual conduct in office as well as calls from leaders of his own party to resign. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, both Democrats, called on Cuomo to resign Sunday.

Cuomo has stated unequivocally that he will not resign, but many of his staffers have taken their careers elsewhere.