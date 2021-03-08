Biden’s Immigration Policies Caused The Ongoing Border Crisis, Republican Study Committee Says

The Republican Study Committee released a memo Monday saying President Joe Biden’s immigration policies have led to the ongoing border crisis, Fox News reported.

The committee said that the border crisis is “immediate, undeniable and intentional” while the crisis continues to worsen. The memo, obtained by Fox News, includes a timeline of the Biden administration’s changes in immigration policy to show how the policies have impacted the crisis.

“Over the next few months, Americans will watch the crisis on our border worsen. They will see the consequences of the radical left’s recklessness in real time,” Rep. Jim Banks, chairman of the RSC, wrote in the memo.

“And every one of those consequences can be traced back to Joe Biden because every major change in our immigration policy since inauguration day was made unilaterally through the executive branch,” Banks said.

Every major change in US immigration policy since January 20th was made unilaterally through the executive branch. Read @RepublicanStudy’s memo on the #BidenBorderCrisis via @AdamShawNYhttps://t.co/qvLo4MlYXY — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) March 8, 2021

Biden has taken steps to end several immigration policies implemented by former President Donald Trump’s administration, including halting construction on the border wall, placing an 100-day moratorium on deportations, and calling to end Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), Banks wrote in the memo.

The administration also announced on Feb. 1 that U.S. citizens will not be prioritized over illegal immigrants to get the COVID-19 vaccine and prohibited Immigration Customs And Enforcement (ICE) officers from deporting illegal immigrants, according to Banks’ memo. (RELATED: Biden’s DHS Secretary Claims There Is Not ‘A Crisis At The Border,’ Says ‘We’re Not Saying Don’t Come’ To Migrants)

“The results of Biden’s radical policies are indefensible and that’s why the RSC is urging its members to highlight the #BidenBorderCrisis during the early months of the Biden admin.,” Banks wrote in the memo.

An influx of immigrants, particularly unaccompanied children, have arrived at the border since Biden took office. The Biden administration is currently working to open facilities that can potentially be held at 100% capacity, which were limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported Friday.

Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said at a press briefing last Monday that they strive to undo the Trump administration’s “cruel” policies.

“It is hard and it will take time, but rest assured, we are going to get it done,” Mayorkas said at the press briefing, according to Fox News. “The prior administration dismantled our immigration system in its entirety. Quite frankly, the entire system was gutted.”

