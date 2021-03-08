The Big 10 Has 9 Teams In March Madness In ESPN’s Latest Projections Heading Into The B1G Tournament

The Big 10 is in prime position to dominate March Madness heading into the conference tournament.

Joe Lundardi released his latest bracketology projections Sunday night, and the Big 10 has nine teams in the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Purdue, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Michigan State and Maryland are all expected to get in as we prepare for the start of the Big 10 tournament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Men’s Basketball (@umichbball)

If the B1G actually manages to get nine teams in, which seems likely at this point, then the conference will be in great position to put on a show.

Getting nine of our 14 teams into the field would be outrageously impressive. People love knocking the B1G, but you can’t argue with the facts!

We’re the best basketball conference in America by a mile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Illinois Basketball (@illinimbb)

Not only will the B1G put a ton of teams into the field, but we have four teams that are all considered legit title threats.

Iowa, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio State could all win the national title. Hopefully, they all get put into separate regions because I’d love to see an all Big 10 Final Four.

That would really trigger the hell out of the haters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iowa Basketball (@iowahoops)

Make sure to catch all of the B1G tournament action starting Wednesday. It’s going to be a fun time.