Burger King Tweets That ‘Women Belong In The Kitchen’

Burger King set Twitter on fire with a sly promotional tweet early Monday morning.

The official Twitter account for the British franchises tweeted, “Women belong in the kitchen,” and it quickly received more than 49,000 retweets. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Women belong in the kitchen. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

Now, I’m sure you’re thinking the account must have been hacked, right? After all, we’ve seen that happen before.

Well, that’s not the case at all. In fact, the “Women belong in the kitchen” tweet was to promote a scholarship fund to get more women into the culinary arts.

If they want to, of course. Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We’re on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career. #IWD — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

We are proud to be launching a new scholarship programme which will help female Burger King employees pursue their culinary dreams! — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

This is actually a genius move from Burger King. If the company tweets that it’s doing a scholarship program, nobody is going to care.

However, if Burger King drops a nuke of a tweet about women belonging in the kitchen, then people are going to get outraged or find it funny enough to smash the RT button.

That leads to more people seeing the following tweets about the scholarship program. Outrage on social media leads to attention! It’s a story as old as time!

So, while I’m sure a bunch of people first saw it and got super pissed, Burger King played this situation like some real pros. You just love to see it!