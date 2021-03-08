Charlie Kirk Compares Meghan Markle To Jussie Smollett And Calls Prince Harry A ‘Metrosexual Beta Male’

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk blasted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired Sunday evening on CBS.
Markle alleged that while she was pregnant with the couple’s first child, Archie, there were “concerns and conversations” inside the royal family “about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” When pressed by Winfrey, both Harry and Markle refused to name who was behind the comments.
“I don’t think anyone said it,” Kirk said Monday during his daily podcast. “I think she’s making it up like Jussie Smollett. I think somebody said something completely different in a different category, and she’s using it now to go make people feel sorry for her.”
Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, went on to mock the Duke of Sussex as a “metrosexual beta male” who lacks virtually “all testosterone.”
“Now what bothers me the most about all this is actually not Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. We know Prince Harry is a metrosexual beta male and really is lacking in almost all testosterone,” declared Kirk.
He later added that Markle was a “tradition-destroying leftist who’s self-indulgent.”
In the wake of the interview, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly also criticized Markle, claiming she was “totally un-self-aware” and that she “covered herself in blood diamonds from a Saudi prince.”
“There’s an article already up on the New York Post here in the States that’s saying this is the person who had Clooney and Oprah at her wedding even though she didn’t even know them, and then covered herself in blood diamonds from a Saudi prince, so like, spare us that you’re not into any of the grandeur,” Kelly said on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain.”
“What I saw tonight was somebody who is totally un-self-aware, completely unaware of how she sounded,” Kelly added. “Like, ‘I wasn’t planning on saying anything shocking, except for my husband’s racist family almost drove me to suicidal thoughts while I was pregnant with my baby.’” (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Have ‘Intimate’ Sit-Down Interview With Oprah)
Although the couple never confirmed who in the royal family commented on Archie’s skin color, Winfrey confirmed on Monday’s “CBS This Morning” that neither Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Philip, who is recovering from heart surgery, were involved in those alleged talks.
In January of last year, Markle and Prince Harry announced they would be stepping away from their official roles. The Queen confirmed in February that the pair would not be returning to service with the Royal Family.