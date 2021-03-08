Charlie Kirk Compares Meghan Markle To Jussie Smollett And Calls Prince Harry A ‘Metrosexual Beta Male’

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk blasted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired Sunday evening on CBS.

Markle alleged that while she was pregnant with the couple’s first child, Archie, there were “concerns and conversations” inside the royal family “about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” When pressed by Winfrey, both Harry and Markle refused to name who was behind the comments.

“I don’t think anyone said it,” Kirk said Monday during his daily podcast. “I think she’s making it up like Jussie Smollett. I think somebody said something completely different in a different category, and she’s using it now to go make people feel sorry for her.”

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, went on to mock the Duke of Sussex as a “metrosexual beta male” who lacks virtually “all testosterone.”

“Now what bothers me the most about all this is actually not Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. We know Prince Harry is a metrosexual beta male and really is lacking in almost all testosterone,” declared Kirk.

He later added that Markle was a “tradition-destroying leftist who’s self-indulgent.”

