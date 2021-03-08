EXCLUSIVE: Dana Perino Talks About Her New Book, Her Faith And Her Love For America

Young women constantly knock on Dana Perino’s door for career advice — and for a good reason. Perino was the first female Republican White House press secretary under George W. Bush and currently co-hosts two shows on Fox News, “The Five” and “America’s Newsroom.”

Perino’s new book, “Everything Will Be Okay: Life Lessons for Young Women (from a Former Young Woman),” gives readers access to those coveted mentorship sessions.

Perino joined Caity McDuffee to give the Daily Caller a preview of the advice in the book.

“If you make good personal decisions, you will thrive. It won’t always be easy, but you will be able to succeed if you just follow your heart, be smart, make good decisions, don’t waste your time, surround yourself with good people, and everything will be okay,” Perino said.

Perino also discussed the importance of education. (RELATED Dana Perino Notes Media Frustration As Bidens Give First Interview To People Magazine)

“One of the things I write about in this book is that the fact that if you are born in America and you have an education then the only big decision you really have to make is how hard do you want to work to achieve your goals,” Perino told the Daily Caller.

Listen to the in-depth conversation below to hear more about Perino’s new book, her faith and her love for America.

You can order the book here.

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

Charles Payne Explains How Retail Investors Ripped The Power Out Of Hedge Funds’ Hands