Trump Endorses Sen. John Boozman For His 2022 Bid

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Arkansas Sen. John Boozman for his 2022 Senate bid Monday night.

Trump released a statement from the Save America PAC in which the former president said he fully endorses Boozman’s campaign and highlighted issues he believes Boozman has been strong on throughout his time in the Senate.

“Senator John Boozman is a great fighter for the people of Arkansas. He is tough on Crime, strong on the Border, a great supporter of our Military and our Vets, and fights for our farmers every day. He supports our Second Amendment and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump said in the statement.

Trump has begun to endorse candidates since leaving the White House. Trump endorsed Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott for reelection Tuesday despite his decision to not object during Congress’ counting of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6 and to certify then-President-elect Joe Biden’s win against Trump. (RELATED: Trump Endorses Tim Scott For His 2022 Senate Bid)

Trump endorsed Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy for reelection Thursday. (RELATED: Trump Endorses John Kennedy For His 2022 Senate Bid)

The Daily Caller contacted Boozman’s team about the endorsement but did not receive an immediate response.