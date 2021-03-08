Google And Urban Dictionary Team Up To Censor ‘Blue Anon,’ A Term Describing Liberal Conspiracy Theories

Google and Urban Dictionary recently censored references to “Blue Anon,” a term used to describe liberal conspiracy theories.

A play on the word “QAnon,” which has been associated with right-wing conspiracies, Blue Anon was recently popularized by media personalities such as conservative commentator Jack Posobiec. The term became popular enough that it trended on Twitter and was eventually added to Urban Dictionary.

BREAKING: Urban Dictionary adds term ‘Blue Anon’ to describe nutty left-wing conspiracy theorieshttps://t.co/Yd2sBSE8Jg — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 6, 2021

Urban Dictionary defined Blue Anon as “A loosely organized network of Democrat voters, politicians and media personalities who spread left-wing conspiracy theories,” including the Jussie Smollett hoax, the theory that Russian disinformation helped former President Donald Trump win the 2016 election and the belief that Justice Brett Kavanaugh is guilty of sexually harassing multiple women.

“Blue Anon adherents fervently believe that right-wing extremists are going to storm Capitol Hill any day now and ‘remove’ lawmakers from office, hence the need for the deployment of thousands of National Guard stationed at the U.S. Capitol,” Urban Dictionary says. (RELATED: The National Guard Has Been In DC For 50 Days, And It’s Still Unclear When Troops Can Return Home)

Shortly after the term was added to Urban Dictionary, the website removed it, and “a Google search brings up nothing on the term other than brand name ski gear,” The Post Millennial reported Sunday. By Monday morning, however, Urban Dictionary had reinstated Blue Anon on its site.

Google mostly includes results for a shop selling ski and snowboard gear when the term Blue Anon is typed into the search query. The term does result in more related listings when “Blue Anon Urban Dictionary” is typed into the search bar.