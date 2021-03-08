Greg Gard Rips The Officials After Wisconsin Loses To Iowa, Tells The Big 10 To Give Him A Call

Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard went off on the officials after the Badgers lost to Iowa 77-73 Sunday afternoon.

The Badgers dropped a heartbreaking game to the Hawkeyes, and some critical calls were blown down the stretch. Brad Davison was called for an awful hook and D’Mitrik Trice was hit with a ghost foul. Both players were critical in Iowa winning. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

SMH Bo Boroski??? This is a foul??? pic.twitter.com/qONKeoFWXi — Tim Decorah (@tdecorah8791) March 7, 2021

After the game, Gard tore into the officials for the treatment of Davison. Gard referred to the situation of the hook call as “sickening” and a “mockery of college basketball, specifically in the positions we’ve been in.” You can listen to his full comments below.

Greg Gard opens up his postgame presser holding nothing back on that hook-and-hold call on Brad Davison. Says its become the Brad Davison rule. “It’s become a joke… if college basketball is headed in this direction we’re in big trouble.” #Badgers pic.twitter.com/o3Zu76B1yd — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) March 7, 2021

Gard didn’t stop with his comments about the situation being a “joke.” He continued to escalate the situation and added that he’ll “be happy to take a call from the league.” That means he 100% knows a huge fine is coming, and he’s okay with it.

Greg Gard on if he cares about what the Big Ten might have to say about his comments today. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/iINOIxU8vN — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) March 7, 2021

Go off, Gard! While I don’t believe in blaming the refs 99% of the time, the calls down the stretch against Iowa were simply awful, and there’s no other way to say it.

It was also great to see Micah Potter and Jonathan Davis both also step up and get vocal on this nonsense.

Here is a recap of the most interesting post-game presser I have been a part of. Absolutely loved how Greg Gard defended Brad Davison. Reaction from Gard, Jonathan Davis, and Micah Potter on the hook-and-hold call on Davison that disrupted the ending to a great basketball game pic.twitter.com/Ckuo235Dji — Karley Marotta (@Karley_Marotta) March 7, 2021

Look, I understand the Badgers aren’t great, but we were robbed of the opportunity for a great finish Sunday. It just makes me sick to my stomach. I’m glad Gard spoke up. He’s going to get fined, but it’s 100% worth it.