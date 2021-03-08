Editorial

Greg Gard Rips The Officials After Wisconsin Loses To Iowa, Tells The Big 10 To Give Him A Call

Mar 7, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) controls the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes guard CJ Fredrick (5) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard went off on the officials after the Badgers lost to Iowa 77-73 Sunday afternoon.

The Badgers dropped a heartbreaking game to the Hawkeyes, and some critical calls were blown down the stretch. Brad Davison was called for an awful hook and D’Mitrik Trice was hit with a ghost foul. Both players were critical in Iowa winning. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After the game, Gard tore into the officials for the treatment of Davison. Gard referred to the situation of the hook call as “sickening” and a “mockery of college basketball, specifically in the positions we’ve been in.” You can listen to his full comments below.

Gard didn’t stop with his comments about the situation being a “joke.” He continued to escalate the situation and added that he’ll “be happy to take a call from the league.” That means he 100% knows a huge fine is coming, and he’s okay with it.

Go off, Gard! While I don’t believe in blaming the refs 99% of the time, the calls down the stretch against Iowa were simply awful, and there’s no other way to say it.

It was also great to see Micah Potter and Jonathan Davis both also step up and get vocal on this nonsense.

Look, I understand the Badgers aren’t great, but we were robbed of the opportunity for a great finish Sunday. It just makes me sick to my stomach. I’m glad Gard spoke up. He’s going to get fined, but it’s 100% worth it.