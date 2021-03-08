Biden’s Dog Bit WH Staffer, Dogs Sent Back To Delaware

President Joe Biden’s dog reportedly bit a member of the White House security team, and now both dogs have been sent back to the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Sources with knowledge of an alleged “biting incident” involving Major Biden, the younger of the two German Shepherd dogs belonging to Biden and the first lady Jill Biden, spoke with CNN on Monday. (RELATED: White House Dogs Champ And Major To Appear During Puppy Bowl)

Major, who was adopted from a Delaware animal shelter by the president’s family in November 2018, was reportedly sent to Delaware last week after showing what was described as aggressive behavior with a White House staff member.

It’s unclear exactly what happened to the person or their condition after the alleged incident. But the report noted it was “serious enough” that both Major, 3-years-old, and Biden’s older dog Champ, 13-years-old, were moved to Wilmington where they will remain.

The report goes on to note Biden’s younger pup was known to “display agitated behavior” in the past, which included barking, jumping and “charging” at staff and security,” sources told CNN.

A person familiar with the dogs’ schedule confirmed the dogs are both in Delaware, but shared they have been known to stay there with minders while first lady Jill Biden is out of town.

FLOTUS left Monday for a two-day trip to California and Washington where she is planning to visit military bases.

The president’s dogs made headlines after moving into the White House. Both dogs were also part of a Public Service Announcement that aired during the Puppy Bowl ahead of Super Bowl LV.