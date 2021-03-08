Biden Appears To Forget The Name Of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

President Joe Biden appeared to forget the name of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin when referring to him during a televised speech Monday.

The president was announcing the nomination of two female generals — Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost and Army Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson — to a fourth star and important military commands when he appeared to forget his own defense secretary.

WATCH:

“It’s my great honor to serve as your commander-in-chief,” Biden said. “I look forward to hearing your active duty and recommendations of how we will work together to keep the American people safe, meet every challenge in the 21st century. I want to thank you both.”

“And I want to thank the Sec, the former general, I keep calling him general, my my uh, the guy who runs that outfit over there,” he continued. “I want to make sure we thank the secretary for all he’s done to try to implement what we’ve just talked about and for recommending these two women for promotion. Thank you all. May God bless you all and may God protect our troops.”

Austin, the first black person to serve in the position, was confirmed by the Senate in January by a bipartisan 93-2 vote. (RELATED: ‘Joe Biden Is An Empty Suit’: Leo Terrell Says President Can Only Offer Lukewarm Support To Police Because He’s Not In Charge)

Biden’s gaffes and mental lapses have been common occurrences both on the campaign trail and into his presidency. He has gone almost 50 days without holding a solo press conference.