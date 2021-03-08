Miracle On Ice Hero Mark Pavelich’s Brain Will Be Studied For CTE

Mark Pavelich’s brain will be studied to see if the former hockey star suffered from CTE.

The Miracle on Ice hockey hero was found dead earlier in March at the age of 63 while at a facility receiving mental health treatment in Minnesota. The cause of death hasn't been released at this time.

Now, we’ll know whether or not he had brain injuries.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of 1980 Olympic gold medalist Mark Pavelich. We extend our deepest condolences to Mark’s family & friends. Forever a part of hockey history. ???????? pic.twitter.com/xS04DMGtLd — USA Hockey (@usahockey) March 5, 2021

According to the Star Tribune, Pavelich’s sister Jean Gevik wrote on Facebook that the former NHL star’s brain will be studied to see if he had CTE at the time of his death.

CTE is caused by repeated brain trauma and can result in people with it doing drastic things somebody in their right mind would never do.

This is an unbearable time for my family. The news is absolutely devastating. The last flicker of Mark’s candle went… Posted by Jean Pavelich Gevik on Saturday, March 6, 2021

As I said at the time of Pavelich’s death, the entire situation is tragic. He represented America during this nation’s greatest moment in the Olympics but struggled later in life.

He allegedly attacked his neighbor in 2019 and has been receiving help for mental health issues. Now, at the age of 63, he’s passed onto the other side.

Statement from the @NHL on the passing of Mark Pavelich. pic.twitter.com/0EXibOr74H — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 5, 2021

Let’s hope he finds peace in the afterlife. He was a hell of a hockey player, and he made this country proud in 1980. It’s a damn shame he struggled in his later years.