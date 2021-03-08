Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Share New Photo Featuring Baby Bump After Announcing Gender Of 2nd Child

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a photo featuring the Duchess’ baby bump after the reveal of their second child’s gender.

Prince Harry and Markle revealed they are expecting a baby girl and that their family is complete during a tell-all interview Sunday with Oprah Winfrey.

Following the reveal, Prince Harry and Markle’s photographer, Misan Harriman, shared the photo on Twitter.

“What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H,” Harriman wrote.

The photo shows Markle, with her baby bump, holding baby Archie while Prince Harry stands behind them.

It’s truly a great family photo, and I have a feeling moms everywhere will be copying their pose in photos to come.

Markle’s pregnancy was first shared with the world in February. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the couple told People magazine at the time. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Markle suffered a miscarriage in July. The Duchess of Sussex revealed she suffered the miscarriage while changing the diaper of the couple’s firstborn child, Archie, she wrote in an op-ed published by The New York Times.