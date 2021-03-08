Entertainment

‘My Ancestors Fought In The American Revolution’: Meghan McCain Speaks Out On Meghan Markle Interview As ‘#AbolishTheMonarchy’ Trends

Screen Shot 2021-01-07 at 10.42.26 AM

The View." Screenshot/ABC

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Meghan McCain appeared to show her support of Meghan Markle following the former royal’s tell-all interview, saying she had no desire to defend the “monarchy.”

“My ancestors fought in the American revolution – I have no interest in defending the monarchy,” McCain tweeted Monday, along with a Revolutionary War painting captioned with, “Surprise B*tch” across the top. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses Royals Of Racism, Says She Considered Killing Herself)

McCain had posted earlier on Twitter, writing, “Monarchy has been an archaic and toxic concept since 1776.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

“#AbolishTheMonarchy” began trending on Twitter only hours after the royal couple’s interview, which dealt with accusations of racism and thoughts of suicide, aired on CBS. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Have ‘Intimate’ Sit-Down Interview With Oprah)