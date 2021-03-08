‘My Ancestors Fought In The American Revolution’: Meghan McCain Speaks Out On Meghan Markle Interview As ‘#AbolishTheMonarchy’ Trends

Meghan McCain appeared to show her support of Meghan Markle following the former royal’s tell-all interview, saying she had no desire to defend the “monarchy.”

“My ancestors fought in the American revolution – I have no interest in defending the monarchy,” McCain tweeted Monday, along with a Revolutionary War painting captioned with, “Surprise B*tch” across the top. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses Royals Of Racism, Says She Considered Killing Herself)

My ancestors fought in the American revolution – I have no interest in defending the monarchy. pic.twitter.com/hvgtqINp4D — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 8, 2021

McCain had posted earlier on Twitter, writing, “Monarchy has been an archaic and toxic concept since 1776.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

Monarchy has been an archaic and toxic concept since 1776. pic.twitter.com/HskkdczDt6 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 8, 2021

“#AbolishTheMonarchy” began trending on Twitter only hours after the royal couple’s interview, which dealt with accusations of racism and thoughts of suicide, aired on CBS. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Have ‘Intimate’ Sit-Down Interview With Oprah)

Joe Biden promised a new-found unity. And so we have it, in gratitude to the Founders for liberating us from monarchy. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 8, 2021

Me waiting for the monarchy to fall pic.twitter.com/xIZFbppjx0 — Chantel Houston (@ChantelHouston) March 8, 2021

The royal family always viewed Meghan Markle as an existential threat, when she wasn’t one, for reasons that were mostly racist. Ironically, they mistreated her so badly she became a threat. My latest for @NBCNewsTHINK: https://t.co/wzsvvU0Dby — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) March 8, 2021

I’m wondering if those in the British monarchy are playing that game in their heads: How it started… how it’s going… #MeghanandHarryonOprah — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 8, 2021

What is the British monarchy other than racism, persevering — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) March 8, 2021

Imagine being Prince Philip: fighting Nazis, helping preside over the UK during the Cold War and the economic struggles of the 1970s, and now watching your spoiled grandson basically call the institution to which you have silently devoted your life a vile repository of bigotry. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 8, 2021

I’ve always been anti-monarchy! Always said Prince Charles was a dunce. Time to break up the KING/QUEEN oligarchy and disperse the stolen wealth to the poor. And please never mention that dumb actress who seduced the royal boy — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) March 8, 2021