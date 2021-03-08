Student Accidentally Blows Up Homemade Explosive In Michigan High School

A high school student in Newaygo, Michigan, injured himself and four other students after accidentally blowing up a homemade explosive device he brought to school, police said Monday.

Officers were dispatched to Newaygo High School in response to an “explosion inside a classroom” Monday morning, Michigan State Police confirmed in a statement on Twitter. The state police said a 16-year-old student, who was not named, “accidentally detonated” the homemade explosive.

The device detonated in the classroom, injuring the 16-year-old and four additional classmates.

The student was taken to the hospital for “severe injuries” while four other classmates went to the hospital to treat “minor injuries,” according to state police. The classroom teacher is also seeking medical attention.

All schools in the area went into lockdown after the explosion and high school students were sent home for the remainder of the day, News 8 reported. Newaygo Police Department Chief Georgia Andres told parents the explosion “was an isolated incident” and schools were safe.

All Newaygo County Schools went into lockdown according to county emergency operations plan until information was obtained that there were no further threats to students.



Newaygo Public Schools initially claimed the explosive device was a firework the student intentionally detonated, but police later determined this was not the case, according to News 8. Police later said the student did not intend to cause harm and failed to realize how large the explosion would actually be.

“We don’t believe it was any kind of malicious intent on behalf of the student,” Michigan State Police Spl./Lt. Michelle Robinson told reporters during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Police said Monday afternoon the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) had arrived on the scene to assist law enforcement with identifying the explosive material involved. (RELATED: Baby Shower Cannon Explosion Kills Michigan Man)

State troopers were also dispatched Monday evening to execute a search warrant at a Newaygo County residence related to the investigation.

Investigators continue with the search warrant.

“The investigation continues into what kind of material was involved in the explosion and the circumstances contributing,” police said.