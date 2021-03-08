REPORT: Blake Griffin Signs With The Brooklyn Nets

Blake Griffin has reportedly agreed to sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

According to a Sunday night report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the star NBA forward has agreed to join the Nets.

Griffin was recently cut loose by Detroit after reaching a buyout agreement.

Free agent forward Blake Griffin has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the rest of the season, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2021

The Nets are absolutely stacked at this point. They have to be the only team in the NBA outside of the Los Angeles Lakers viewed as the favorite to win the title, right?

Let’s take a look at their main core of players with Griffin on the roster. It’s Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Blake Griffin.

That’s the best four-player lineup that I can think of.

It’s honestly borderline unfair at this point, and I say that as a guy who doesn’t even love the NBA. It’s just the truth.

I’d bet just about anything that we’re going to get a Nets/Lakers NBA Finals. I’d be shocked at this point if we don’t.

The Nets imagine Griffin as a small-ball center option off the bench. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2021

