Teen Vogue Staffers Revolt Over Hiring Of Axios Reporter Who Dated White House Aide Due To ‘Racist’ And ‘Homophobic Tweets’

Over 20 Teen Vogue staffers signed a letter to management Monday pushing back on the company’s recent hiring of former Axios reporter Alexi McCammond due to “past racist and homophobic tweets.”

The global company Condé Nast announced it had chosen McCammond as Teen Vogue’s new editor-in-chief on March 5. McCammond previously worked at Axios as a reporter covering then-presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign before entering into a relationship with one of his aides, TJ Ducklo.

The relationship sparked headlines and questions of a conflict of interest, but Axios stood by McCammond. Amid the drama, McCammond’s boyfriend resigned from his position as a White House deputy press secretary after reports accused him of intimidating a female reporter who was asking about the duo’s relationship for a story.

Teen Vogue political writer Lucy Diavolo tweeted about the staff revolt Monday evening. The announcement cited past tweets McCammond deleted in 2019 as the reason for going against the recent hire. (RELATED: White House Explains Why Press Aide Was Suspended For Sexist Comments To Reporter)

“As more than 20 members of the staff of Teen Vogue, we’ve built our outlet’s reputation as a voice for justice and change – we take immense pride in our work and in creating an inclusive environment,” the announcement read. “That’s why we have written a letter to management at Condé Nast about the recent hire of Alexi McCammond as our new editor-in-chief in light of her past racist and homophobic tweets.”

“We’ve heard the concerns of our readers, and we stand with you,” Teen Vogue staffers continued. “In a moment of historically high anti-Asian violence and amid the on-going struggles of the LGBTQ community, we as the staff of Teen Vogue fully reject those sentiments.”

The letter ended by saying staffers hope “an internal conversation will prove fruitful in maintaining the integrity granted to us by our audience.” McCammond is set to officially begin work at Teen Vogue later in March, The New York Times previously reported.

McCammond apologized after the tweets surfaced in 2019 and noted she had deleted them.

Condé Nast did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.