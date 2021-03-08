US Marines Mail Four Boxes Full Of Pee To Arizona Man

A package containing four boxes of urine samples from the Marine Corps meant to be delivered to a testing center was mistakenly delivered to an Arizona resident.

The United States Marine Corps has launched an investigation into how the four boxes of urine samples for drug testing were mistakenly delivered to a private resident’s address, the Marine Times reported Monday.

The four samples meant for the Navy Drug Screening Laboratory in Illinois were posted on Twitter with the recipient stating he had received a “box full of piss,” the Times reported.

The only kind of news you really need on a Monday: “Marines investigating how drug test urine samples were mistakenly mailed to a private citizen” https://t.co/Fc3AAKSs6W via @tsouthjourno pic.twitter.com/mNKlgUZYpQ — Andrea Scott (@_andreascott) March 8, 2021

A photo reportedly posted by the recipient showed four boxes covered in plastic with “biohazard” stickers, the Times reported. A United States Postal Service address label had listed the civilian as the targeted recipient. (RELATED: REPORT: Amazon Driver Steals Packages While On Delivery Route)

Major Kendra Motz, the 1st Marine Division director of communication strategy and operations, told the Times the Corps was aware of the error and there was “no evidence to suggest there are additional erroneously sent packages in circulation.”

“A command investigation has been initiated by Marine Corps Installation–West into what actions occurred after the boxes were delivered to the base post office,” Motz told the Times.

The Marines recovered the packages Thursday, though it is unclear if the boxes were taken to the initial destination, the Times reported.

The Marine Corps has recently begun to conduct thousands of drug tests on Marine recruits after a spike in incidents involving LSD usage within the corps. In February, the Department of Justice sentenced a Marine Corps subcontractor to 18 months in prison for destroying evidence during an investigation.