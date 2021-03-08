Watch The Newest Preview For The Upcoming ‘South Park’ Vaccine Special

The “South Park” vaccine special looks like it’s going to be absolutely outstanding.

The hit Comedy Central show will release “South ParQ Vaccination Special” March 10 at 8:00 EST, and it’s going to be must-watch television. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give the latest preview a watch below.

“South ParQ Vaccination Special” the all-new supersized #SouthParQ episode premieres Wednesday at 8/7c on Comedy Central ????

Heart this tweet to get a reminder! pic.twitter.com/eELTxSuBks — SOUTH PARQ (@SouthPark) March 5, 2021

I honestly can’t wait for Wednesday night to get here. Not only is “South Park” one of the best shows on TV, but the first coronavirus special was outstanding.

It was exactly what America needed during these trying times.

The on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park, in the hour-long, supersized episode titled “The Pandemic Special” premiering Wednesday, Sept 30 at 8p ET. pic.twitter.com/wzyTXxjNtl — SOUTH PARQ (@SouthPark) September 15, 2020

Now, “South Park” is doing it again, and I can’t wait! The newest special will cover the vaccine, QAnon and the January 6 riot at the capitol.

If that doesn’t make you interested, then you just don’t understand great comedy.

We will be herd.

South ParQ Vaccination Special premieres Wednesday, March 10 on Comedy Central at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/3XTeDBuX0c — SOUTH PARQ (@SouthPark) February 19, 2021

Make sure to check out “South ParQ Vaccination Special” this Wednesday night on Comedy Central. I can’t wait!