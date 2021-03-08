Editorial

Watch The Newest Preview For The Upcoming ‘South Park’ Vaccine Special

South Park (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter https://twitter.com/southpark/status/1367912835590787076)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The “South Park” vaccine special looks like it’s going to be absolutely outstanding.

The hit Comedy Central show will releaseSouth ParQ Vaccination Special” March 10 at 8:00 EST, and it’s going to be must-watch television. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give the latest preview a watch below.

I honestly can’t wait for Wednesday night to get here. Not only is “South Park” one of the best shows on TV, but the first coronavirus special was outstanding.

It was exactly what America needed during these trying times.

Now, “South Park” is doing it again, and I can’t wait! The newest special will cover the vaccine, QAnon and the January 6 riot at the capitol.

If that doesn’t make you interested, then you just don’t understand great comedy.

Make sure to check out “South ParQ Vaccination Special” this Wednesday night on Comedy Central. I can’t wait!