The Wisconsin Badgers Named The Greatest Team To Never Make The Playoff

The Wisconsin Badgers are apparently the greatest team to never play in the College Football Playoff.

College Football News released a list of the top 20 teams to never appear in the playoff, and the Wisconsin Badgers came in at number one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lists like this are always a bit bittersweet for me. On one hand, it’s kind of cool to get some respect and know that the Badgers are noticed.

However, on the other hand, missing the playoff isn’t something to be celebrated. Almost getting the job done doesn’t mean anything as far as I’m concerned.

We’ve been dangerously close a couple times, but we just haven’t been able to get over the hump. It’s frustrating as all hell.

In 2017, we went 12-0 through the regular season and the only thing between the Badgers and the playoff was the Buckeyes.

We all know what happened. The Badgers dropped a heartbreaking game to OSU.

The good news is that I can feel the Badgers being right on the edge of punching a ticket to the playoff. We’re right there.

With Graham Mertz under center and Paul Chryst running the show, I have no doubt it’s going to happen sooner than later.

Is 2021 the year we get the job done?