Wisconsin Drops Out Of The Top 25 In The Latest AP Poll

Wisconsin is no longer ranked.

The week 16 AP Poll was released Monday, and the Badgers dropped out of the top 25 after losing to Purdue and Iowa last week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Maybe, just maybe, we’re finally going to get the wakeup call we need this season. I’ve been saying it for weeks and weeks, and it’s now happened.

After peaking at fourth this season in the AP Poll, the Badgers are now outside of the top 25. We really have nobody but ourselves to blame for this shocking fall from grace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

At the same time, we looked the best we’ve looked in months against Iowa. We didn’t win the game, but we finally looked like a team ready to play with energy and passion.

We’re far from perfect and we’re not going to be favored against any good team, but at least we kicked it up a notch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Now, let’s go out there Thursday night in the B1G tournament against whoever we might play and get the job done. The time for excuses is long gone. It’s just time to win or go home.