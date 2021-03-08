Zack Snyder Announces Ticket Giveaway For Cut Of ‘Justice League’

Zack Snyder announced a ticket giveaway on Monday for fans of his upcoming cut of “Justice League.”

“ZSJL and Prizeo team up to offer a chance to win one of 50 pairs of tickets for an exclusive IMAX fan charity Screening in San Francisco, March 15th,” the Hollywood director tweeted, along with some black-and-white artwork from the HBO Max film. (RELATED:Report: Jared Leto To Play Joker In New ‘Justice League’ Cut From Zach Snyder)

“Donations support @AFSP [American Foundation For Suicide Prevention] and their mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” his post added. “This offer exclusive to US.”

ZSJL and Prizeo team up to offer a chance to win one of 50 pairs of tickets for an exclusive IMAX fan charity Screening in San Francisco, March 15th. Donations support @AFSP and their mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide. This offer exclusive to US. pic.twitter.com/dvUH8WyTSA — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) March 8, 2021

In a follow-up post, Snyder linked to a post on Prizeo.com about the giveaway and details on how fans can score one of only 100 tickets. (RELATED: ‘Justice League’ Director Shares Incredible Clip Of Gal Gadot As ‘Wonder Woman’ In Teaser From Upcoming HBO Max Film)

“To enter to win, donate $20 or more to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention,” Snyder wrote. “Every donation supports their mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.”

“If you want to give more, you’ll earn more chances to win,” he added. “We will select and notify 50 winners on March 11th, who will each receive a pair of tickets to the screening. Winners will be responsible for their own travel.”

“All you have to do is get yourself to the AMC Metreon in San Francisco, and we’ll handle the rest,” Snyder concluded.

In 2017, Snyder’s daughter Autumn committed suicide at the age of 20, as previously reported.

Snyder’s “Justice League” cut hits HBO Max on March 18.