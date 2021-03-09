Is Season 10 Of ‘American Horror Story’ Titled ‘Pilgrim’?

It looks like we might have an idea of what season 10 of “American Horror Story” will be called.

According to BleedingCool.com, “AHS” star Leslie Grossman posted a photo of a shirt on her Instagram story that had “AHS 10 Pilgrim” and “Provincetown 2021” printed on it. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

You can see the photo here, and it does seem to be set in the format of the show’s title. That would certainly seem to lend credibility to any claim that season 10 will be “AHS: Pilgrim.”

Details surrounding the 10th season of the hit FX show have been kept under wraps and much isn’t known at all.

We know who will be returning in the cast and the show is filming in Provincetown. Other than that, we don’t have too many details of what to expect.

However, I do know that I’m excited to finally get some new episodes. That much is beyond any shadow of a doubt.

The first three seasons of “American Horror Story” were all awesome, and season nine was also epic. When “AHS” is at its best, it’s one of the best shows on TV.

Has it had some bad seasons? For sure, but we’re back to having great momentum after season nine.

Let’s hope we stay strong in season 10 whenever it comes out. Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them.