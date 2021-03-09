Biden’s Dogs Champ And Major Will Return From Delaware Exile After Alleged White House Biting Incident

President Joe Biden’s dogs are expected to return to the White House from their Delaware exile that came as punishment for an alleged biting incident with a White House staffer.

Major, the first family’s 3-year-old German Shephard, allegedly bit a staffer in recent days after a number of other aggressive incidents with the various non-Bidens in the White House. Both Major and Champ, a 13-year-old of the same breed, were sent to Biden’s Delaware home over the weekend, but are now expected to return to the nation’s capital. (RELATED: White House Dogs Champ And Major To Appear During Puppy Bowl)

Woof: A White House official says that Champ and Major Biden are with a caretaker in Delaware while the first lady is traveling. Both Champ and Major are expected to return to the White House. — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) March 9, 2021

The White House has declined to specify exactly what happened between Major and an unnamed staffer. Biden’s dogs have had large media paw prints even before Biden took office, featuring prominently in the then-president-elect’s Christmas message in December.

Champ and Major first moved into the White House more than a month ago on January 15, to much fanfare in the media. It is not uncommon for presidents to bring their pets to the White House. While former President Donald Trump didn’t have any, both President Barack Obama and President George W. Bush brought their four-legged friends.