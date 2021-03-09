Politics

Biden Reportedly Selects 2nd Big Tech Antitrust Hawk For Senior Admin Job

President Biden Delivers Remarks For International Women's Day

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
President Joe Biden reportedly plans to appoint Columbia University’s Lina Khan to serve as a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Khan would be the second Big Tech opponent Biden has appointed to a senior administration role in recent days. Politico first reported Tuesday that the Federal Bureau of Investigations had started conducting background check interviews with friends and family, one of the final expected steps before an official announcement is made by the White House. (RELATED: Biden Appoints Professor Who Called For Breaking Up Big Tech To National Economic Council)

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 08: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on International Women’s Day during an announcement at the East Room of the White House March 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden announced the nominations of Air Force General Jacqueline Van Ovost and Army Lieutenant General Laura Richardson to positions as 4-star combatant commanders. They will become the second and the third women to lead a combatant command in American history. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Politico additionally noted that Khan worked for the House Judiciary Committee during its more-than-a-year-long antitrust probe of Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook. She also previously proposed increased Big Tech regulations while serving as an FTC fellow.

Earlier in March, Biden appointed Columbia University law professor Tim Wu to serve on his National Economic Council and oversee “Technology and Competition Policy.”

Wu served in the Obama administration and has openly advocated for breaking up Silicon Valley giants following his return to the private sector. His and Khan’s appointments signal that Biden is seriously considering modernizing antitrust law, a long-stated priority of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

The White House and FTC did not return Daily Caller’s inquiries on the subject by press time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available. 