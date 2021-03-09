Watch Johnny Depp In The Trailer For ‘City of Lies’

A new trailer for “City of Lies” was released Tuesday afternoon.

The plot of the film with Johnny Depp, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Los Angeles Police Department detective Russell Poole has spent years trying to solve his biggest case — the murders of The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur — but after two decades, the investigation remains open. Jack Jackson, a reporter desperate to save his reputation and career, is determined to find out why. In search of the truth, the two team up and unravel a growing web of institutional corruption and lies.

Before we dive into my thoughts on the film, you can give the trailer a watch below.

I hate to say it, but this doesn’t look good at all. In fact, judging from the trailer, it’s borderline unwatchable.

How can a movie about the unsolved murders of Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac look so damn bad?

We’re talking about two of the most famous unsolved killings in the history of America. Yet, the trailer makes me think watching paint dry would be more fun!

Is this really how far Johnny Depp’s career has fallen?

Now, if you’re actually interested in a fascinating series about the killings, I can’t recommend “Unsolved” enough.

It’s an outstanding TV series from a couple years ago, and I’m sure it’s a billion times better than “City of Lies” will be.

For those of you interested, you can check out “City of Lies” starting March 19.