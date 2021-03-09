Man Consumes Only Beer To Help Raise Money For Struggling Restaurants

One man is doing his part to help struggling restaurants, and his efforts involve a lot of beer.

Del Hall is consuming only beer for all of Lent in an attempt to help raise money for struggling restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

In case you thought I meant he’s eating food but the only liquid is beer, well, you’d be wrong. The only thing he’s putting in his body is beer!

As of this moment, Hall has raised $3,620 on GoFundMe. His goal is to eventually raise $50,000.

Not all heroes wear capes, my friends. Not all heroes! This man is doing his part to help save America, and if that means drinking a bunch of beer, then that’s what he’ll do.

While I’ve certainly drank a few beers over the years, I’m not even sure how anyone could survive on just beer for more than a month.

I would be so hungry by hour 12 of day one. I need meat. I need burgers! I love beer but there’s no way I could survive without protein.

No chance at all.

Still, major props to Mr. Hall for doing his part to help America.

