Demi Lovato Claims Her Drug Addiction Saved Her Life

Musician Demi Lovato revealed her “destructive coping mechanisms” kept her from committing suicide

Lovato said that her drug addiction helped soothe her dark thoughts during the “Yeah No, I’m Not Okay” podcast, noted Tuesday by Page Six.

“In the same way it almost killed me, it saved my life at times, because there were times that I dealt with suicidal ideations,” Lovato said, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Says She Was Left With ‘Brain Damage’ Following Overdose In 2018)

“I turned to those coping mechanisms because I genuinely was in so much pain that I didn’t want to die and I didn’t know what else to do,” she reportedly added.

Lovato claimed that through treatment she has learned better coping mechanisms, so that she doesn’t have to “resort to those behaviors again.”

Lovato recently revealed that she was left with “brain damage” after her accidental overdose in 2018. The musician reportedly suffered three strokes and a heart attack, as previously reported.

“I was left with brain damage and I still deal with the effects of that today,” Lovato shared. “I don’t drive a car because I have blind spots in my vision.”

“I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I feel like they kind of are still there to remind me if I ever get into a dark place again,” Lovato also said. “I’m grateful for those reminders, but I’m also … so grateful I was someone that didn’t have to do a lot of rehabbing.”