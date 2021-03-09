Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Says The Team Is ‘Absolutely Not’ Against Picking A QB In The 1st Round

The Detroit Lions are very open to drafting a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Right now, Jared Goff is the day one starter for the Lions after trading away Matthew Stafford, but nobody really wants to see him stick around. The good news is that Detroit is considering all options. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ProFootballTalk, general manager Brad Holmes said the team is “absolutely not” out on taking a QB during an appearance on the “Huddle and Flow” podcast.

Holmes elaborated with the following:

I don’t think when you’re picking this high that you can be ‘out’ on any position. But obviously, quarterback is such an important position and I just think it’s good drafting business, always, to be very, very thorough on that quarterback class – regardless of what your situation is…It’s definitely not a position that will be ignored by us by any means.

While I’m sure Goff can do an okay job for a single season, there’s nobody who believes he’s the long-term solution in Detroit.

Not only is he a massive downgrade from Stafford, but he’s not even among the better passers in the league.

The Lions have to go after a passer. If he sits for a year, I’m okay with it. What I’m not okay with is passing on Justin Fields or Zach Wilson if they’re available.

If either is on the board, the Lions have to take them. It’s that simple. I don’t care what great skill position player or lineman might be available.

Go get me Justin Fields or Zach Wilson! It’s what the fans want and it’s what the team needs.

Get it done, Detroit! Save the excuses. Just get it done and let’s start the Holmes/Dan Campbell era off on the right foot.