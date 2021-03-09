Florida Attorney General Suing Biden Administration Over Immigration Policies

Republican Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Tuesday she is suing the Biden Administration over its “reckless” immigration policies.

“As Attorney General, my job is to protect Floridians. Every day I work tirelessly to make Florida stronger and safer,” Moody said in a press release. “Whether it is fighting the opioid epidemic, combating human trafficking or helping domestic violence victims, we are confronted with these real-life problems.”

“The Biden administration’s reckless policy of refusing to do their jobs and deport criminals, places all those gains and Floridians’ public safety at risk,” she continued. “Until President Biden’s inauguration, presidents of both parties detained and deported criminals. This is a radical shift that places Floridians and our law enforcement officers in greater danger, and that is why I filed [this] suit.”

Moody cited Biden’s Jan. 20 Executive Order and ensuing guidance that laid out which illegal immigrants could be targeted by immigration officials. The new guidance prioritized illegal immigrants who pose a threat to national security or safety along with recent arrivals. (RELATED: Arizona And Montana Sue Biden Administration For Limiting Illegal Immigrant Arrests And Deportations)

The executive order also halted most deportations. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a memo ordering immigration officials to stop all deportation proceedings with few exceptions carved out. The DHS memo also instituted a 100 day moratorium on the removal of any person for Biden’s first 100 days.

The moratorium on deportations was later shot down by a Trump-appointed judge.

Moody alleges the guidance has allowed “drug traffickers, sex offenders and those convicted of domestic violence” to remain in Florida “to commit further offenses.”

“Within hours of being sworn in, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., and members of his administration violated their oaths of office, flouted Congressional statutes, failed to protect U.S. citizens and immigrants alike, and created what will quickly become a public-safety nightmare,” the complaint states.

Moody’s preliminary injunction cites seven instances in which the Florida Department of Corrections reported that ICE officials refused to take custody of illegal immigrants after they were released from state custody.

One email shows an email from ICE telling Kimberly Thomas, the Correctional Service Administrator for the Florida Department of Corrections, that they would not detain Luis M. Reyes because the “subject does not meet the current enforcement guidelines due to executive order, ICE has no interest in this subject.”

Reyes was charged with trafficking cocaine and other drug charges, according to a copy of records from the Florida Department of Corrections.