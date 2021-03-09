Ivanka Makes Surprise Appearance At Farmers To Families Food Box Distribution In Florida

The former first daughter joined Pastor Paula White as the two pitched in at a food distribution event Tuesday in Destiny, Florida, a source close to Ivanka shared with the Daily Caller, along with pictures from the day’s event. (RELATED: Ivanka Trump Says Reports To Tip Line Of ‘Online Child Exploitation’ Have Increased ‘126 Percent’ During Pandemic)

During her visit, Ivanka met with “local faith and community leaders and contributed to a distribution of over 1,300 boxes,” the source added. (RELATED: Ivanka Pitches In At Farmers To Families Food Box Delivery Event In Virginia)

After the visit, the former first daughter joined the group and delivered boxes to the homes of “community members who were unable to attend the distribution and to a local shelter for survivors of human trafficking,” the source continued.

During the Trump administration, the Farmers to Families Food Program distributed more than “133 million boxes” of “fresh fruit, vegetables, produce and dairy” to those in need across the United States, the source noted.

The event marked Ivanka’s first public appearance since former President Donald Trump left the White House.