Entertainment

Los Angeles Movie Theaters Could Reopen In March

AMC IMAX movie theater owned by AMC Entertainment, Inc. IMAX theaters offer three dimensional movies at theaters around the world -- ShutterStock Ken Wolter

ShutterStock/Ken Wolter

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Movie theaters in Los Angeles could reopen as soon as mid-March for the first time in over a year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reopening amid the pandemic for theaters in Los Angeles will obviously not look the same as before the virus. Movie theaters will only operate at 25% capacity, or no more than 100 people in an auditorium, the outlet reported Tuesday. (RELATED: AMC Offering Private Theater Rentals For Movie Goers Amid Pandemic)

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the LA County had moved from the strict purple tier to a less-restrictive lockdown. If the present trend continues, the county could move into the “red” tier, which loosens pandemic restrictions on businesses as soon as the weekend of March 19-21, the outlet noted. (RELATED: AMC Switches To Policy Requiring Masks After Saying It Didn’t Want To Be ‘Political’)

The loosening restrictions could permit increased capacity for indoor retailers, indoor restaurant dining to 25% capacity and the reopening of movie theaters.

New York City reopened theaters last week for the first time since the pandemic hit. The piece also noted that about 46% of the theaters in North America are operational, according to Comscore.