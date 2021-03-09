Los Angeles Movie Theaters Could Reopen In March

Movie theaters in Los Angeles could reopen as soon as mid-March for the first time in over a year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reopening amid the pandemic for theaters in Los Angeles will obviously not look the same as before the virus. Movie theaters will only operate at 25% capacity, or no more than 100 people in an auditorium, the outlet reported Tuesday. (RELATED: AMC Offering Private Theater Rentals For Movie Goers Amid Pandemic)

Moving to the “red” tier would allow the county to loosen restrictions on businesses — increasing capacity at indoor retailers to 50%, re-starting indoor restaurant dining at 25% of capacity, and reopening movie theaters, also at 25% capacity. https://t.co/p6zU6h5t90 — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) March 3, 2021

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the LA County had moved from the strict purple tier to a less-restrictive lockdown. If the present trend continues, the county could move into the “red” tier, which loosens pandemic restrictions on businesses as soon as the weekend of March 19-21, the outlet noted. (RELATED: AMC Switches To Policy Requiring Masks After Saying It Didn’t Want To Be ‘Political’)

Los Angeles County Begins to Meet Metric Thresholds for Red Tier.

70 New Deaths and 1,337 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. View https://t.co/S5E1muzpMS for more. pic.twitter.com/PBZBf1ZiTM — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) March 9, 2021

The loosening restrictions could permit increased capacity for indoor retailers, indoor restaurant dining to 25% capacity and the reopening of movie theaters.

New York City reopened theaters last week for the first time since the pandemic hit. The piece also noted that about 46% of the theaters in North America are operational, according to Comscore.