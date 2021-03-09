Iowa Star Luka Garza Named Big 10 Player Of The Year

Iowa star Luka Garza is the Big 10 Player of the Year.

The conference announced the legendary Iowa forward as the conference’s PoY Monday afternoon, and it’s the second year in the row he’s won the award. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Iowa’s Luka Garza has been named Big Ten Player of the Year, per release. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 9, 2021

Luka Garza is running Award Season back. ???? Congrats to @LukaG_55 on winning his second consecutive Big Ten Player of the Year award! ???? Add it to his long list of accolades for @IowaHoops. pic.twitter.com/OOPvhKyQKI — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) March 9, 2021

Even though I hate Iowa and find their fanbase to be laughable, Garza is the correct choice for PoY in the B1G.

That dude is a freak all over the court. He’s a monster near the rim and he has a silky smooth shot from the perimeter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luka Garza (@lgarza_55)

As a Wisconsin fan, I watched him eat us up twice this season. There’s literally no answer for him at all.

All you can hope to do is shut everyone else down and contain Garza. If you can do that, then you can beat Iowa. If you let Garza and a couple of his teammates cook, then you’re done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luka Garza (@lgarza_55)

Now, I hope we see Garza this Friday and send him home to watch the weekend B1G tournament games from his couch. If you want to be the best, then you have to play the best.

Right now, that’s Luka Garza.