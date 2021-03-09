‘Monarchy Isn’t Going To Get Taken Out By A Celebrity’: Mark Steyn Says Queen Will Survive ‘The Pathetic Meghan Markle Cult’

Conservative author and humorist Mark Steyn appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Tuesday and said Queen Elizabeth II is “a survivor” who will outlast the “pathetic Meghan Markle cult.”

During the segment, Steyn pushed back on host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson for criticizing the British monarchy. “You know, I disagree with you on constitutional monarchy … I think it’s one of the least worst systems you can live under and one of its advantages is that it diminishes the importance of politicians, which I think actually is very helpful in today’s society,” Steyn explained. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

Steyn suggested any society where Hillary and Chelsea Clinton “are even considered for serious positions” must have a “monarchial urge.” He then argued that “the one great advantage of monarchy is that there is always a certain number of people that are resentful of it, and so they can’t carry on like Nancy Pelosi … and Hillary Clinton.”

When asked what the future holds for Markle after the tell-all interview, Steyn responded, “She’s gone. Monarchy isn’t going to get taken out by a celebrity. The queen’s a survivor. She was born a couple of years after the fall of the other great empires … Half of them were cousins of hers, the betting would have been that the royal family in London would have gone the same way—they haven’t.”

“The queen’s a survivor,” Steyn told Carlson. “She survived the Diana celebrity cult and she’ll survive the diminished and even more pathetic Meghan Markle cult, such as it is.”

He noted “the majority of people in the most recent poll … want her stripped of that duchess title … a majority of the British people want them [both] stripped of those titles, so she might be Miss Meghan Markle and he’ll be plain old Harry Wales soon enough.”

Another journalist critical of Markle, Piers Morgan, walked off the set of “Good Morning Britain” after he faced backlash for dismissing Markle’s interview comments.