Marlin Weighing 957 Pounds Caught In New Zealand

A gigantic marlin was recently hauled in by a fisher in New Zealand.

According to NzHerald.co.nz, fisher Jarryd Craven battled for two hours to capture a 957 pound Marlin in the area of Motiti Island. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s the biggest fish caught for the Tauranga Sport Fishing Club in the past 60 years, according to the same report.

You can see photos of the beast of a marlin below.

BLACK MARLIN 434.5kg landed by Jarryd Craven on Esparelle !! Massive fish ! Epic fish! Fish of a life time! Posted by Tauranga Sport Fishing Club (Inc.) on Saturday, March 6, 2021

Fishermen have been on a hell of a run lately. First, we had the guys in North Carolina haul in a Bluefin Tuna weighing about 1,000 pounds, and now this dude in New Zealand bagged a Marlin almost the same size.

Trust me, I’ve seen “Jaws.” I know what’s the waters around the world. We’re surrounded by beasts.

I can’t even imagine the adrenaline that must pump through your veins when you hook a fish that size and battle for hours.

I’ve been through some crazy stuff, but there’s nothing I can think of that compares to that experience.

Something tells me Mr. Craven might not have to buy at the local fisherman club for a minute or two. As long as he keeps telling this story, the drinks might keep rolling in.

Props to him for the awesome catch.

H/T: BroBible