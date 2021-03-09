Michigan Is Favored To Win The Big 10 Basketball Tournament

The Michigan Wolverines are favored to win the Big 10 basketball tournament.

The tournament kicks off Wednesday in Indianapolis, and millions of fans around the country are waiting to see who is crowned the kings of the B1G.

Well, odds for the event are finally out, and Michigan is leading the way. DraftKings has the Wolverines at +175, Illinois at +375 and Iowa at +425.

While Michigan is favored, there are four legit threats to the B1G title (ignoring my life for Wisconsin), and they’re Michigan, Iowa, OSU and Illinois.

The order is up for debate, but those are the only four teams that have a realistic shot at winning the title.

Outside of those four, it would be shocking for anyone else to win the title.

If you put a gun to my head and asked me to make a pick right now, I’d probably roll with Illinois ahead of Michigan.

They’re just playing so damn well right now. Granted, they have a harder path with a potential matchup against Iowa in the semi-finals, but they just look so good.

I’m pumped for Wednesday to get here! It’s time for some tournament basketball in March.