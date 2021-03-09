Milo Yiannopoulos Claims He Is An ‘Ex-Gay’ In Interview, Cites Religion As His Reason For Giving Up Sex

Conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos said during a recent interview he has made changes to his life, claiming that he is now straight and has given up sex, according to LifeSite News.

Yiannopoulos, a former editor with Breitbart, said he now identifies as an “ex-gay” and abstains from sex to consecrate himself to St. Joseph, LifeSite News reported.

“When I used to kid that I only became gay to torment my mother, I wasn’t entirely joking,” Yiannopoulos explained. “Of course, I was never wholly at home in the gay lifestyle.”

Yiannopoulos added he took the gay lifestyle to the extreme because “it drove liberals crazy to see a handsome, charismatic, intelligent gay man riotously celebrating conservative principles.” (RELATED: UCLA Cancels Milo Yiannopoulos’ ’10 Things I Hate About Mexico’ Talk)

Activist Milo Yiannopoulos is now ‘Ex-Gay,’ consecrating his life to St. Joseph https://t.co/6WdtwntpfR — Gab.com (@getongab) March 9, 2021

“Anyone who’s read me closely over the past decade must surely have seen this coming. I wasn’t shy about dropping hints,” Yiannopoulos said. “In my New York Times-bestselling book Dangerous, I heavily hinted I might be ‘coming out’ as straight in the future.”

“Salvation can only be achieved through devotion to Christ and the works of the Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church. St. Joseph is the spiritual father figure of the Holy Family,” he added. “In this time of gender madness, devoting myself to the matter protector of the infant Jesus is an act of faith in God’s Holy Patriarch, and a rejection of the Terror of transsexuals.”