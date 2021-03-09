Elementary School Burglar Calls Police On Himself After Getting Stuck Suspended From Ceiling

A teenager who broke into a Mississippi elementary school on Sunday night called the police after he became stuck suspended from the ceiling and was unable to escape, the Natchez Democrat reported.

Police suspect 19-year-old, Willie Dobbins of attempting to steal money kept in the roof of Frazier Elementary School in Natchez, Mississippi, before he became stuck and was forced to call 911 to be rescued, Natchez Chief of Police Joseph Daughtry told the Natchez Democrat.

The Natchez police and fire department were sent to the scene at about 9 p.m. after Dobbins called to say that he was trapped. When officers arrived, he was found suspended from the ceiling of the school cafeteria and was quickly rescued before being checked at the local hospital for injuries and then taken to jail, according to the newspaper. (RELATED: Police Arrest 12-Year-Old On Charges Of Armed Carjacking In Washington D.C.)

BUNGLED BURGLARY: Natchez burglar calls 911 for help after getting stuck https://t.co/LgizHlj4tF — wdam (@wdam) March 8, 2021

“He is going to be fine,” said Daughtry, according to the Natchez Democrat. “He may have some scrapes and bruises. I’d like to thank the Natchez Fire Department for assisting us with getting him out safely.”

Dobbins is being charged with felony burglary and was held at Adams County Jail on Monday, according to Fox6.