Myanmar Military Censors Coverage Of Unrest, Detaining Journalists, Revoking Media Licenses

Myanmar’s military junta has detained journalists and canceled media licenses in an attempt to control the coverage of unrest in the country, the Associated Press reported Tuesday

Security forces detained two people during a raid at two media companies Tuesday, the AP reported. Media licenses for five local outlets were also revoked Monday and dozens of journalists, including an AP reporter, have been detained by the military since the start of the coup on Feb. 1.

Security forces have used increasing force against anti-coup demonstrators across the country, the AP reported. Independent journalists are continuing to share reports of arrests and shootings by security forces on social media despite a widespread crackdown.

Myanmar military storms Mizzima’s office in a third raid on local media in two days No staff were arrested, and Mizzima has stated that it will continue ‘to fight against the military coup’ and to restore democracy and human rights in Myanmar. https://t.co/bLYWIoHE0V pic.twitter.com/sLpdkbF4mw — Myanmar Now (@Myanmar_Now_Eng) March 9, 2021

Witnesses reported seven military trucks during a raid on Kamayut Media where the co-founder and editor-in-chief were detained by security forces Monday, the AP reported. Police broke into independent news service Myanmar Now’s office and seized computers, printers and part of a data server.

“This ban is clearly part of a much larger military junta assault on freedom of the press and the ability of journalists to do their jobs without harassment, intimidation or arrest,” Human Rights Watch Deputy Asia Director Phil Robertson said, the AP reported. (RELATED: YouTube Kills 5 Myanmar Military Channels)

Licenses were revoked from Mizzima, DVB, Khit Thit Media, Myanmar Now and 7Day News, banning the outlets from using technology to disseminate information, the AP reported. The move suggests a possible return to media sanctions and state-controlled information across Myanmar.

